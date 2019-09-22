Contrasting of PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolyMet Mining Corp. and EMX Royalty Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PolyMet Mining Corp. and EMX Royalty Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8% EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PolyMet Mining Corp. and EMX Royalty Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 31.1% respectively. 22% are PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp. had bearish trend while EMX Royalty Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

EMX Royalty Corporation beats PolyMet Mining Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.