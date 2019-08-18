Contrasting of PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PolyMet Mining Corp. and Denison Mines Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8% Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2%

Risk & Volatility

PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1.23 beta and it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.4% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares and 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 12% are Denison Mines Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76% Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp. has -53.76% weaker performance while Denison Mines Corp. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

PolyMet Mining Corp. beats Denison Mines Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.