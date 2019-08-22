Contrasting of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

We are contrasting PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|9
|22.69
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|10.91
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PolarityTE Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Volatility & Risk
PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Pfenex Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Insiders owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.
Summary
PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
