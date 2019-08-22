Contrasting of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

We are contrasting PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 22.69 N/A -3.96 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 10.91 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights PolarityTE Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Pfenex Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Insiders owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.