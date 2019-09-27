Contrasting of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.40 14.24M -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 312,572,462.09% 0% 0% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 926,058,398.91% -190.9% -80.5%

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 40% respectively. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.