Contrasting of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Its Competitors

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. has 45.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have PolarityTE Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 312,572,462.09% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing PolarityTE Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 13.48M 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PolarityTE Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PolarityTE Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while PolarityTE Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PolarityTE Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc.’s peers beat PolarityTE Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.