Contrasting of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

This is a contrast between PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 25.11 N/A -4.25 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 39.69 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PolarityTE Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Epizyme Inc. has a 3.03 beta and it is 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival Epizyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PolarityTE Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the average target price of Epizyme Inc. is $20.17, which is potential 55.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Epizyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.7% and 83.1%. Insiders owned roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 86.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.