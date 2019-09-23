Contrasting of Polar Power Inc. (POLA) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 4 1.06 N/A -0.05 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 172.98 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Polar Power Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Polar Power Inc. are 6.6 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Akoustis Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Polar Power Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Polar Power Inc. shares and 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. About 61.72% of Polar Power Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year Polar Power Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance while Akoustis Technologies Inc. has 17.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Polar Power Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.