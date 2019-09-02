Contrasting of Points International Ltd. (PCOM) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.39 N/A 0.51 23.43 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Points International Ltd. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Points International Ltd. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Points International Ltd. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Points International Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Points International Ltd. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Points International Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 78.41% and an $20 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Points International Ltd. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 98.1%. Insiders owned 6.3% of Points International Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.65% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92%

For the past year Points International Ltd. has weaker performance than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

Points International Ltd. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.