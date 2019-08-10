Contrasting of Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.68 N/A 0.70 22.07 AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.92 N/A 0.54 34.56

Table 1 demonstrates Pointer Telocation Ltd. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AudioCodes Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pointer Telocation Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than AudioCodes Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, AudioCodes Ltd. has a 0.55 beta which is 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pointer Telocation Ltd. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, AudioCodes Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AudioCodes Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Pointer Telocation Ltd. and AudioCodes Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a consensus price target of $19.75, and a 29.00% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pointer Telocation Ltd. and AudioCodes Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 34.4% respectively. Insiders held 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares. Competitively, 40.5% are AudioCodes Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd. has weaker performance than AudioCodes Ltd.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats Pointer Telocation Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.