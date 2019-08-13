Contrasting of PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) and UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Both PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) and UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources Inc. 47 2.78 N/A 1.15 43.04 UGI Corporation 53 1.11 N/A 2.21 23.15

Table 1 demonstrates PNM Resources Inc. and UGI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. UGI Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PNM Resources Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.3% UGI Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

PNM Resources Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.23 beta. Competitively, UGI Corporation’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PNM Resources Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival UGI Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. UGI Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PNM Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PNM Resources Inc. and UGI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 UGI Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

PNM Resources Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.83% and an $45.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of UGI Corporation is $60, which is potential 26.80% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, UGI Corporation is looking more favorable than PNM Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PNM Resources Inc. and UGI Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 87.9%. Insiders owned 1.1% of PNM Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of UGI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PNM Resources Inc. -1% -2.4% 8.31% 17.81% 30.37% 20.88% UGI Corporation 0.97% -4.2% -5.51% -9.17% -2.65% -4.24%

For the past year PNM Resources Inc. has 20.88% stronger performance while UGI Corporation has -4.24% weaker performance.

Summary

UGI Corporation beats PNM Resources Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. The company also distributes liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel customers for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 160,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 44,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 626,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,000 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,200 miles of lines and 13 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. The company also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.