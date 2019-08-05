Contrasting of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

We will be contrasting the differences between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 54.26 N/A -3.17 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PLx Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PLx Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility & Risk

PLx Pharma Inc. has a beta of 5.1 and its 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sierra Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 66.4%. PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.