Contrasting of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Since PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PLx Pharma Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 135,361,300.65% -929.7% -122.2% Cortexyme Inc. 47,054,140.13% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 22.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.