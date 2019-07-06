Contrasting of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1634.35 N/A -0.32 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Volatility & Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.27 beta which is 227.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.