Contrasting of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1200.88 N/A -0.32 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cyanotech Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders owned 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.