Contrasting of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

This is a contrast between Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1580.82 N/A -0.32 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.56 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Clovis Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 118.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 0%. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.