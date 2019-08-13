Contrasting of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1151.26 N/A -0.32 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 199 10.64 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 4.3 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $250 consensus target price and a 26.69% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 95.5% respectively. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.