Contrasting of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1267.52 N/A -0.32 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.65 which is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 0.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 46.3%. Insiders owned roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.