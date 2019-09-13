Contrasting of Pluralsight Inc. (PS) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 28 8.81 N/A -3.95 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 48.11 N/A 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pluralsight Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pluralsight Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pluralsight Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluralsight Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pluralsight Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 4 3 2.38

The upside potential is 57.88% for Pluralsight Inc. with average target price of $27.25. Competitively the average target price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is $86.67, which is potential 6.30% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pluralsight Inc. looks more robust than Zoom Video Communications Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. shares and 29.8% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats Pluralsight Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.