Contrasting of Pluralsight Inc. (PS) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 31 8.36 N/A -3.95 0.00 Workiva Inc. 52 10.70 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluralsight Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -190.6% -43.4% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pluralsight Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Pluralsight Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pluralsight Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Pluralsight Inc. is $31.25, with potential upside of 90.90%. Workiva Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44.33 consensus price target and a -26.42% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Pluralsight Inc. is looking more favorable than Workiva Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pluralsight Inc. and Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 67.2% respectively. 0.8% are Pluralsight Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Workiva Inc.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats Pluralsight Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.