Contrasting of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) and Its Competitors

As Resorts & Casinos company, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.00% 4.70% 1.90% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. N/A 8 22.76 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 2.36 3.60 2.68

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.20%. The rivals have a potential upside of 39.45%. Based on the results shown earlier, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.83% -6.62% -9.84% -5.78% -29.18% 1.95% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Gran brand names. As of March 14, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts consisting of 6,142 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.