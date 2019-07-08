Contrasting of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) and Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)

Both Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Harsco Corporation 23 1.22 N/A 1.45 17.98

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Harsco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% -54.5% Harsco Corporation 0.00% 24.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.93 shows that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Harsco Corporation’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Harsco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Harsco Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Harsco Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Harsco Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Harsco Corporation has an average price target of $34, with potential upside of 26.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Harsco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Harsco Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. -2.13% -13.21% 0.73% -23.38% 0.07% -7.38% Harsco Corporation 18.36% 19.66% 21.44% -6.25% 15.53% 31.47%

For the past year Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has -7.38% weaker performance while Harsco Corporation has 31.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Harsco Corporation beats Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.