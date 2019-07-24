Contrasting of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) and Emerge Energy Services LP (:)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) and Emerge Energy Services LP (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Emerge Energy Services LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.41 0.46

In table 1 we can see Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Emerge Energy Services LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Emerge Energy Services LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% -54.5% Emerge Energy Services LP 0.00% 21.5% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.93 beta. Emerge Energy Services LP’s 224.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Emerge Energy Services LP’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Emerge Energy Services LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Emerge Energy Services LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 32.7%. 2.5% are Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Emerge Energy Services LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. -2.13% -13.21% 0.73% -23.38% 0.07% -7.38% Emerge Energy Services LP -37.61% -89.06% -92.48% -93.13% -97.77% -87.64%

For the past year Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was less bearish than Emerge Energy Services LP.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Emerge Energy Services LP beats Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, processing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing. Emerge Energy Services GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Emerge Energy Services LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.