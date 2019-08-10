Contrasting of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGL) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Both Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. About 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

