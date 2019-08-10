Contrasting of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (EAGL) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Both Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. About 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
