Contrasting of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). The two are both Processed & Packaged Goods companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Planet Green Holdings Corp.
|4
|4.78
|N/A
|7.88
|0.53
|John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.
|74
|1.14
|N/A
|3.00
|25.98
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Planet Green Holdings Corp. and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Planet Green Holdings Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Planet Green Holdings Corp. and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Planet Green Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|299.1%
|42.2%
|John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.
|0.00%
|14.4%
|8.2%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.07 beta means Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 7.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Planet Green Holdings Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Planet Green Holdings Corp. and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.66% and 96%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Planet Green Holdings Corp.
|-4.11%
|-4.98%
|57.3%
|-11.58%
|5%
|71.43%
|John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.
|0.31%
|8.32%
|9.75%
|20.49%
|24.15%
|39.9%
For the past year Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.
Summary
Planet Green Holdings Corp. beats John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
