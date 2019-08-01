Contrasting of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). The two are both Processed & Packaged Goods companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Green Holdings Corp. 4 4.78 N/A 7.88 0.53 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 74 1.14 N/A 3.00 25.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Planet Green Holdings Corp. and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Planet Green Holdings Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Planet Green Holdings Corp. and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Green Holdings Corp. 0.00% 299.1% 42.2% John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.07 beta means Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 7.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Planet Green Holdings Corp. and John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.66% and 96%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Planet Green Holdings Corp. -4.11% -4.98% 57.3% -11.58% 5% 71.43% John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. 0.31% 8.32% 9.75% 20.49% 24.15% 39.9%

For the past year Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc.

Summary

Planet Green Holdings Corp. beats John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.