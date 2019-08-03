Contrasting of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) and International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA)

We will be comparing the differences between Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) and International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Sporting Activities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness Inc. 70 12.80 N/A 1.10 71.38 International Speedway Corporation 44 2.92 N/A 1.71 26.36

Demonstrates Planet Fitness Inc. and International Speedway Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. International Speedway Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Fitness Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Planet Fitness Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than International Speedway Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) and International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness Inc. 0.00% -42.4% 6.8% International Speedway Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Planet Fitness Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.58. Competitively, International Speedway Corporation is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Planet Fitness Inc. Its rival International Speedway Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Planet Fitness Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than International Speedway Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Planet Fitness Inc. and International Speedway Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 International Speedway Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, International Speedway Corporation’s consensus price target is $41, while its potential downside is -9.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Planet Fitness Inc. shares and 95.9% of International Speedway Corporation shares. 0.1% are Planet Fitness Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of International Speedway Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Planet Fitness Inc. 2.64% 4.46% 4.35% 35.5% 63.64% 46.7% International Speedway Corporation -0.77% 0.18% 2.08% 3.54% 5.82% 2.78%

For the past year Planet Fitness Inc. was more bullish than International Speedway Corporation.

Summary

Planet Fitness Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors International Speedway Corporation.

Planet Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the Dominican Republic. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages sells fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores. As of July 20, 2017, the company had 1,367 owned and franchised locations in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Canada. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire.