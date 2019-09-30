Contrasting of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.56 N/A 0.96 43.83 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.36

In table 1 we can see PJT Partners Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PJT Partners Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PJT Partners Inc. is currently more expensive than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has PJT Partners Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PJT Partners Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.95% for PJT Partners Inc. with consensus price target of $42.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares and 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 17.42% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.