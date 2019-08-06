Contrasting of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.55 N/A 0.96 43.83 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 7.95 N/A 1.71 12.67

Demonstrates PJT Partners Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PJT Partners Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. PJT Partners Inc. is presently more expensive than StoneCastle Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PJT Partners Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PJT Partners Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 6.60% at a $42 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PJT Partners Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 24.74% respectively. PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.