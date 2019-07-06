Contrasting of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 42 1.69 N/A 0.96 41.51 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.90 N/A 0.70 21.49

Demonstrates PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PJT Partners Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PJT Partners Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PJT Partners Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.