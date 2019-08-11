Contrasting of PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.54 N/A 0.96 43.83 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.38 N/A -0.80 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PJT Partners Inc. has a 5.58% upside potential and an average target price of $42.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year PJT Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.