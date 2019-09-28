Contrasting of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

We are contrasting Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|1.18M
|0.00
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|31.92M
|0.09
|111.40
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|11,602,753.20%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|307,218,479.31%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares and 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Pivotal Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.
