Contrasting of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

We are contrasting Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 1.18M 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 31.92M 0.09 111.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 11,602,753.20% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 307,218,479.31% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares and 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Pivotal Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.