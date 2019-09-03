Contrasting of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (PVT) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 3,298 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year Pivotal Acquisition Corp. has 3.98% stronger performance while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.