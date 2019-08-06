Contrasting of Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

We are contrasting Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Investment Brokerage – Regional companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Jaffray Companies 74 1.27 N/A 4.54 17.04 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 27 0.37 N/A 2.38 12.23

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Piper Jaffray Companies. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Piper Jaffray Companies is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Jaffray Companies 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Piper Jaffray Companies’s 1.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Piper Jaffray Companies and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Jaffray Companies 0 0 1 3.00 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Piper Jaffray Companies has a consensus target price of $89, and a 21.57% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Piper Jaffray Companies shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piper Jaffray Companies -0.1% 3.55% -4.6% 14.4% 1.69% 19.08% Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. 0.8% 5.66% 10.93% 9.26% -1.39% 14.05%

For the past year Piper Jaffray Companies has stronger performance than Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Summary

Piper Jaffray Companies beats Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. This segment also provides public finance investment banking capabilities that focus on state and local governments, cultural and social service non-profit entities, education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and is involved in trading activities for customer facilitation and strategic trading purposes. Further, the Capital Markets segment engages in merchant banking activities, which comprise equity or debt investments in late stage private companies, and investments in private equity funds and other firm investmentsÂ’ and has alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital, as well as to manage capital from outside investors. The Asset Management segment provides traditional asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. Piper Jaffray Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. provides middle-market investment banking and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, including strategic advisory services and capital markets products; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; offers securities lending services; and engages in equities, fixed income, and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwriting, market-making, and trust services; and is involved in originating and servicing Federal Housing Administration insured multifamily and healthcare facility loans, as well as securitizing these loans into Ginnie Mae mortgage backed securities. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, small and mid-sized businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.