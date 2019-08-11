Contrasting of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 146 2.29 N/A 6.71 20.56 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 5.26 N/A -4.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Falcon Minerals Corporation is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Falcon Minerals Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 3 9 2.75 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s upside potential is 43.76% at a $181.38 average price target. Falcon Minerals Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average price target and a 72.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Falcon Minerals Corporation looks more robust than Pioneer Natural Resources Company as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Falcon Minerals Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 72.9%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company had bullish trend while Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Falcon Minerals Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.