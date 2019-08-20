Contrasting of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

We are contrasting Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources Company 145 2.31 N/A 6.71 20.56 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 54.43 N/A 0.62 34.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Brigham Minerals Inc. Brigham Minerals Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pioneer Natural Resources Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is presently more affordable than Brigham Minerals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources Company are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Brigham Minerals Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Analyst Ratings

Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Brigham Minerals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80 Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$178.8 is Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 39.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Natural Resources Company and Brigham Minerals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.5% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares. Competitively, Brigham Minerals Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96% Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68%

For the past year Pioneer Natural Resources Company was less bullish than Brigham Minerals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Brigham Minerals Inc.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.