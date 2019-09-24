Contrasting of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Since Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Liquidity

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 34% respectively. Insiders owned 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was more bearish than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.