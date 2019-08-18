Contrasting of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 94 2.91 N/A 4.61 19.78 Black Hills Corporation 75 2.69 N/A 4.00 19.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Black Hills Corporation. Black Hills Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Black Hills Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3% Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.13 beta means Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s volatility is 87.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Black Hills Corporation’s beta is 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Black Hills Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Black Hills Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Black Hills Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s upside potential is 4.30% at a $98.17 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Black Hills Corporation is $74, which is potential -4.11% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than Black Hills Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.8% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares and 88.9% of Black Hills Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Black Hills Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07% Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was less bullish than Black Hills Corporation.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Black Hills Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.