Contrasting of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) and CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN)

Both Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) and CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) are each other’s competitor in the Farm Products industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 2 2.16 N/A 0.14 21.56 CHS Inc. 27 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and CHS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. and CHS Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 0.00% 8% 4.1% CHS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.2% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares and 50.76% of CHS Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 57.43% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 10.23% 16.4% 31.67% 26.52% 15.48% 14.12% CHS Inc. -0.15% 2.15% 2.19% 1.77% -3.15% 9.48%

For the past year Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has stronger performance than CHS Inc.

Summary

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CHS Inc.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, Indian white shrimp, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, conger eel, squid, and red snapper with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2016, it owns 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 2 squid jigging vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.