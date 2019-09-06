Contrasting of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) and JRjr33 Inc. (:)

Since Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and JRjr33 Inc. (:) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.58 0.00 JRjr33 Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pinduoduo Inc. and JRjr33 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pinduoduo Inc. and JRjr33 Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -64.3% -31% JRjr33 Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pinduoduo Inc. and JRjr33 Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 JRjr33 Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Pinduoduo Inc. is $35.58, with potential upside of 0.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pinduoduo Inc. and JRjr33 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19% and 15% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.28% of JRjr33 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76% JRjr33 Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

JRjr33 Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

JRjr33, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates direct-to-consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Gourmet Food, Home DÃ©cor, Nutritional and Wellness, Publishing and Printing, and Other. The company offers hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home, including pottery, cleaning, health, beauty, home, and outdoor products; hand-crafted spices, oils, and other food products; nutritional supplements and skin care products; gourmet food products; stationery and paper products; and vinyl expressions for display on walls, as well as other household products through a network of independent sales representatives. It also publishes a monthly magazine that references events and attractions, entertainment and recreation, and people and community in Northeast Pennsylvania; and provides marketing and creative services to various companies, including creating brochures, sales materials, Websites, and other communications for independent sales representatives and ultimate customers. The company was formerly known as CVSL Inc. and changed its name to JRjr33, Inc. in March 2016. JRjr33, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.