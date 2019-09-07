Contrasting of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19% of Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pinduoduo Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -64.30% -31.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Pinduoduo Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. N/A 24 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pinduoduo Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 51.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pinduoduo Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. has -0.76% weaker performance while Pinduoduo Inc.’s rivals have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pinduoduo Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Pinduoduo Inc.’s competitors have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pinduoduo Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pinduoduo Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pinduoduo Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.