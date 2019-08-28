Contrasting of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS)

Both Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.58 0.00 CSS Industries Inc. 6 0.09 N/A -5.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pinduoduo Inc. and CSS Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -64.3% -31% CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pinduoduo Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor CSS Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. CSS Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pinduoduo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pinduoduo Inc. and CSS Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CSS Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinduoduo Inc. has a 13.31% upside potential and a consensus target price of $34.98.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pinduoduo Inc. and CSS Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19% and 66.6%. About 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of CSS Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76% CSS Industries Inc. -3.21% 6.43% -21.08% -41.3% -67.03% -42.81%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. has stronger performance than CSS Industries Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.