Contrasting of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Both Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.58 0.00 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.08 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pinduoduo Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pinduoduo Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -64.3% -31% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pinduoduo Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Pinduoduo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pinduoduo Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$30 is Pinduoduo Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 30.49%. On the other hand, Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s potential upside is 106.49% and its consensus target price is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that Barnes & Noble Education Inc. looks more robust than Pinduoduo Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pinduoduo Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19% and 76% respectively. Insiders held 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.4% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76% Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.