Contrasting of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

As Biotechnology companies, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.78 N/A -0.54 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 150.92 N/A -3.81 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential downside of -5.48%. On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 198.17% and its consensus price target is $39. Based on the data delivered earlier, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 85.34% respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.