Contrasting of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Since Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.81 N/A -0.51 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 7.99% at a $5 average target price. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.33 average target price and a -13.14% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 33.2%. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 61.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.