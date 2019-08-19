Contrasting of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Since Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.35 N/A -0.54 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.06 N/A -4.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential is 0.00% at a $5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 24.7%. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.