Contrasting of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)

We are comparing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.06 N/A -0.54 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 43,496 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 4.17% at a $5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has 40.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.