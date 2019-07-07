Contrasting of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.84 N/A -0.51 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 102 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.71 beta indicates that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

$5 is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.53%. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $158, while its potential upside is 40.59%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ascendis Pharma A/S seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 85% respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.