Contrasting of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) and Its Peers

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Piedmont Lithium Limited has 0.01% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Piedmont Lithium Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Piedmont Lithium Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|78,684,210.53%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|22.91%
|43.41%
|10.63%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Piedmont Lithium Limited and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|5.98M
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|356.49M
|1.56B
|23.17
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Piedmont Lithium Limited and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.57
|2.20
|2.44
The peers have a potential upside of 104.37%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Piedmont Lithium Limited and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|-1.75%
|-16.55%
|-1.75%
|32.97%
|-30.39%
|62.68%
|Industry Average
|6.72%
|13.97%
|15.44%
|14.55%
|14.25%
|25.73%
For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited has stronger performance than Piedmont Lithium Limited’s rivals.
Dividends
Piedmont Lithium Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Piedmont Lithium Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.