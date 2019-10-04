Contrasting of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) and Its Peers

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Piedmont Lithium Limited has 0.01% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Piedmont Lithium Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Piedmont Lithium Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium Limited 78,684,210.53% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Piedmont Lithium Limited and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium Limited 5.98M 8 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Piedmont Lithium Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.57 2.20 2.44

The peers have a potential upside of 104.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Piedmont Lithium Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Piedmont Lithium Limited has stronger performance than Piedmont Lithium Limited’s rivals.

Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.