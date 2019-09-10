Contrasting of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

Since PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 9.99 N/A 0.30 33.97 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights PICO Holdings Inc. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PICO Holdings Inc. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares and 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has 17.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.