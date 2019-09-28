Contrasting of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Its Competitors

As Conglomerates company, PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PICO Holdings Inc. has 69.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PICO Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 188,755,020.08% 3.40% 3.30% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing PICO Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 18.80M 10 33.97 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

PICO Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio PICO Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for PICO Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PICO Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than PICO Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

PICO Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PICO Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 10.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

PICO Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors PICO Holdings Inc.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.