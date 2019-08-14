Contrasting of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Both PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.07 N/A 0.30 33.97 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 73 1.52 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Icahn Enterprises L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that PICO Holdings Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

PICO Holdings Inc. and Icahn Enterprises L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PICO Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s consensus target price is $56, while its potential downside is -20.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.5% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats PICO Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.